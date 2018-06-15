5 shot at California funeral home

Five people were reported shot at the Chapel of the Chimes around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Police surrounded the funeral home and are investigating the incident. It is unclear if a funeral service was going on at the time of the shooting. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. --
Five people were reported shot at the Chapel of the Chimes around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Police surrounded the funeral home and are investigating the incident.

According to their website, a visitation was scheduled during the time of the shooting.

Three of the victims were rushed by paramedics to the hospital. One of the victims got himself to the hospital and police found another victim near the scene.

Officials have not released conditions of the victims at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect.
