5 shot at California funeral home

Breaking: Three victims from shooting at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. We are awaiting word from Hayward PD on further details. Image credit @teresa_ on Instagram pic.twitter.com/aJi97Y7Fmu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 15, 2018

Five people were reported shot at the Chapel of the Chimes around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Police surrounded the funeral home and are investigating the incident.According to their website, a visitation was scheduled during the time of the shooting.Three of the victims were rushed by paramedics to the hospital. One of the victims got himself to the hospital and police found another victim near the scene.Officials have not released conditions of the victims at this time.Police are still searching for the suspect.