50 killed in Las Vegas in deadliest shooting in US history

Marilou Danley, a person of interest in the mass shooting that left at least 20 people dead in Las Vegas is seen in this undated image.

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

At least 50 people were killed and 200 injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Authorities have identified the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Officials do not believe he is connected with terrorism groups.Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock was killed in the engagement.Police were searching for a woman described as an associate of the suspect. The associate was identified as Marilou Danley. Later Monday morning, Las Vegas police said the woman was located, as well as two vehicles registered to the suspect.Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: Pop-pop-pop-pop. Video of the shooting then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened. The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the gold glass casino as more victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some said they hid behind concession stands and other crawled under parked cars.Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily when the first shots began and the tune even started up again before the second round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage."It was the craziest stuff I've ever seen in my entire life," Yazzie said. "You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash."Thousands in the crowd fled as the bullets ran rampant. Monique Dumas from British Columbia, Canada, said she was at the concert, six rows from the front of the stage when she thought she heard a bottle breaking, and then a burst of popping sounds that may have been fireworks. She said as she made her way out, it was "organized chaos" as everyone fled. "It took four to five minutes and all that time there was gunfire."Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried those struck by gunfire. Nearby Interstate 15 and flights at McCarran International Airport were also halted. Hospital emergency rooms were jammed with victims delivered by ambulance. Others loaded the wounded into their cars and drove them to hospitals.Jose Baggett, 31, of Las Vegas, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino - directly north of the festival - when people began to run, almost like in a stampede. He said people were crying and as he and his friend started walking away minutes later, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles."There were armored personnel vehicles, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, and at least a half-mile of police cars," Baggett said.Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert and two other on-duty officers were wounded, including one in critical condition, police said.Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was "beyond horrific.""It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," Aldean said.Las Vegas law enforcement officials shared a number for people to call and check on loved ones. The number is 1-866-535-5654.On Twitter, President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims.There were multiple reports of other active shooters at other hotels on the Strip. Police said those were false reports. There were no other shooters and no explosives, police said. The only explosives were those used by the SWAT officers to enter the suspect's hotel room, police said.Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted a brief statement: "Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now."