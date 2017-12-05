5th student dies in one semester at Pa. university

PHILADELPHIA --The Temple University community is mourning the loss of a student who died in his off-campus apartment.
James Orlando, 21, of Reading, Pa., was a third-year business student at Temple.
Authorities say his girlfriend called police when she woke up Saturday morning and heard him having trouble breathing.
When medics arrived, Orlando was unresponsive. The cause of death is unknown.
Orlando is the fifth Temple student to die this semester.
The University released a statement, saying they encourage all members of the community to pray for Orlando's loved ones.
On Tuesday, Orlando's death was ruled an overdose, as was that of Michael Paytas, 24, a Temple student found dead in the university's library Thursday. It was not indicated which drugs were involved in the separate incidents.
On October 8, authorities in Florida said 22-year-old Temple University student Cariann Hithon struck several vehicles and ran over an officer before fatally being shot by police.
Richard Dalcourt, 19, of Plainsboro, New Jersey, was killed October 3 after falling several stories from a building on Temple's campus.
Joshua Hupperterz, 29, is charged in the death of Temple student, Jenna Burleigh, 22, who went missing August 31. Her body was discovered on Hupperterz's grandmother's property miles away two days later.