6 children shot on street, 1 fatally in Cleveland

(Shutterstock)

CLEVELAND --
Six children have been shot on a Cleveland street, one fatally.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night and the victims were boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 years. They say it seems the boys ran into another group and shots were fired but there's no indication the violence was gang-related.

Police Chief Calvin Williams has sent his condolences to the family of the dead child, who hasn't been publicly identified. The wounded children have been hospitalized.

Williams says police are investigating and are appealing for the public's help in finding out who did the shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child killedchild shotu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop
5 dead, 20 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings
Man carjacked, robbed at gunpoint in Longwood Manor
Demonstrators march on Mag Mile in Black Friday protest
Judge orders CPS to pay longtime teacher $1M in civil case
4 arrested after Tri-State chase related to Markham shooting
Uma Thurman turns anger on Harvey Weinstein in Instagram post
Egypt mosque attackers carried ISIS flags, death toll rises to 305: chief prosecutor
Show More
Time magazine disputes Trump's 'Person of the Year' claim
Woman, 64, found with head trapped in fence at N. Side bank
Chicago Pop Culture Con
Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Texas governor
Christmas tree shortage leads to higher prices
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos