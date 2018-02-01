6th victim robbed in Old Town in 3 weeks

Mark Rivera
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman riding a Divvy bike became the sixth victim of robbery in Chicago's affluent Old Town neighborhood in a little over three weeks.

It happened Wednesday night at 5:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Sedgwick and took less than 10 seconds for the robbers to knock the woman off of her bike, steal her purse, and ride off.

This comes just over a week from another robbery on the same street where the victim was pistol whipped and shot at steps from million dollar homes.

Many of the neighbors and people who work in this area say they are shocked this is happening on largely quiet streets.
