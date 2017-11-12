7 wounded in Gary shooting

Seven people were wounded in a shooting in Gary, Ind. early Sunday morning, police said.Police responded to a report of a wounded person in the 4600-block of Melton Road at about 2:33 a.m. Police discovered four male gunshot victims and three female gunshot victims and another male victim sustained a leg injury attempting to get to safety.All of the victims were transported to hospitals. Police did not immediately have information on their conditions.Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and have identified at least one person of interest.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant William Fazekas at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.