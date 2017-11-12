7 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --Seven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside Dirtty's Jazz and Blues, a nightclub in Gary, Ind., police said.
At about 2:30 a.m., four men and three women were found shot outside Dirtty's in the 4600-block of Melton Road. Another man sustained a leg injury attempting to get to safety.
Detective Sgt. William Fazekas told the Associated Press that the victims were in stable condition. However, he said one victim was taken to a Chicago hospital with more serious injuries.
Fazekas said one man involved in the shooting is in custody and officers are seeking another.
A DJ at the club said he heard an altercation outside the club prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant William Fazekas at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.