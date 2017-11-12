7 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

Seven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside Dirtty's Jazz and Blues, a nightclub in Gary, Ind., police said.At about 2:30 a.m., four men and three women were found shot outside Dirtty's in the 4600-block of Melton Road. Another man sustained a leg injury attempting to get to safety.Detective Sgt. William Fazekas told the Associated Press that the victims were in stable condition. However, he said one victim was taken to a Chicago hospital with more serious injuries.Fazekas said one man involved in the shooting is in custody and officers are seeking another.A DJ at the club said he heard an altercation outside the club prior to the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant William Fazekas at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.