7-year-old boy shot in West Pullman after gas station fight

Chicago police said a 7-year-old boy suffered a bullet graze wound to his right eye Monday afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 7-year-old boy suffered a bullet graze wound to his right eye Monday afternoon.

The child was sitting in a car in the city's West Pullman neighborhood just before 4 p.m. when police said the driver got into an argument with someone at a gas station in the 11800-block of South Morgan Street, police said.

The person, who the driver knows, then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle, police said. The back windshield was shot out. One of the rounds tore through the vehicle's rear windshield and grazed the boy's right eye.

The boy was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. He was then moved to Comer's Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Area South detectives were investigating.
