  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

78-year-old man with dementia missing for a week from North Side

Kennedy Saez. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A family is asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old man from Chicago.

Kennedy Saez was last seen March 18 at 1 p.m. at 430 W. North Ave., police said.

His family says Kennedy has dementia and schizophrenia and has not been taking his medicine.

He is 5'6", weighs about 22o pounds and lives in Lincoln Park. He was last seen wearing a dark blue navy baseball cap, a gray polo shirt, gray sweat pants and white gym shoes.

Saez lives in the Lincoln Park-Old Town area and is known to visit the area around LaSalle and Clark and Halsted and Fullerton.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manChicagoLincoln ParkOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man thrown out of hospital steals, crashes ambulance in Englewood, police say
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington, UP-NW service disrupted
Woman shot escaping from robber, man shot in car in separate incidents on West Side
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
VIDEO: Religious burglar smashes window at high-end store
Apple set to make new product launch announcement at Lane Tech HS
Willie Wilson launching campaign for mayor of Chicago
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
Show More
Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend
Surveillance video released in McKinley Park restaurant robbery
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho,' accused cartel boss
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd
Chance the Rapper calls out marketers for 'racist ads'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos