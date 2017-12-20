8 in custody after SUV stolen in Elmhurst slams into Forest Park apartment

A car crashed into an apartment building following a car theft Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Eight people are in custody in connection with an auto theft and hit-and-run that ended with a crash into an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Forest Park.

Elmhurst police said several people stole a 2016 Infinity SUV that was parked in a residential driveway in the 200-block of Grantley around 3:15 p.m.

As the resident confronted the thieves, they fled the scene and struck another vehicle near North Avenue and Emroy. Elmhurst police stopped their getaway vehicle and took seven people into custody at 2nd and Addison following a brief foot chase.

Around the same time, Forest Park police spotted the stolen vehicle exiting I-290 Jackson Boulevard, police said. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and crashed into an apartment building in the 500-block of Jackson in Forest Park.

Police said a female driver got out of the car and started running, but was caught by officers after a brief chase. Police said she was identified by the victims and transported back to the Elmhurst Police Department.

People in the apartment at the time of the accident were not injured.
