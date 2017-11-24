8-year-old hurt in crash while driving in man's lap

WHITEHALL, N.Y. --
Authorities say an 8-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed as the child steered the vehicle while sitting on a New York man's lap.

State police say 36-year-old Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, took his mother's car late Tuesday and allowed the child to steer while Reynolds worked the pedals.

Troopers say the child suffered a fractured arm and rib, a punctured lung and head injuries when the car hit an embankment and then a tree.

Police say Reynolds left the child crying outside of a home before fleeing the scene. Troopers aren't releasing the child's relationship to Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested the next day at a hospital where he was being treated.

He's being held in jail without bail. Prosecutors don't know if he has a lawyer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashchild in carchild endangermentu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Demonstrators march on Mag Mile in Black Friday protest
At least 235 killed in 'horrific' attack at Egypt mosque
Man charged with robbing Columbia College Chicago students
Police: 3 dead, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings
Black Friday shoppers get up early to get deals
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-57 in Posen
Chicken using therapy wheelchair to learn to walk again
Brother, sister reunite after being separated 32 years ago
Show More
2 arrested after police say man run over in jealousy-fueled murder
4 arrested after Tri-State chase related to Markham shooting
Program Note: November 24, 2017 Jeopardy
Toddler gets kidney, despite dad's criminal record
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos