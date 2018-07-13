82-year-old man among 3 shot in West Chatham

An 82-year-old man was unintended victim of a shooting that also wounded a woman and a man Thursday night in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the three people were outside in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone wearing a ski mask approached them and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 82-year-old was struck in his back, and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in her shoulder, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized.

The third victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in his ankle, according to police. His condition also stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was firing at the younger victims, and that the older man was walking a short distance ahead of them, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.

