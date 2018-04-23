83-year-old man with dementia missing from South Chicago

Chicago police have put out an alert about an 83-year-old man with dementia who's been missing since Saturday night.George Robbins was last seen in the 8300-block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7 p.m., police said.Robbins is 5'9", 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair and is wearing a green jacket with his name on it, and also the name of the Logo Baptist Assembly, where he was a deacon. He also had a blue baseball cap on and green pants.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.