83-year-old man with dementia missing from South Chicago

George Robbins. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have put out an alert about an 83-year-old man with dementia who's been missing since Saturday night.

George Robbins was last seen in the 8300-block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7 p.m., police said.

Robbins is 5'9", 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair and is wearing a green jacket with his name on it, and also the name of the Logo Baptist Assembly, where he was a deacon. He also had a blue baseball cap on and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
