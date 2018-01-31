8th grader claims she was raped by classmates near middle school

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents angered after daughter allegedly raped near school campus (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A north Houston family is outraged after allegations that their daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours.

The disturbing details allegedly came at the hands of fellow classmates at Forest Brook Middle School.

"Around 3:20, the assistant principal reached out to me, asking me to come up to the school. It was an emergency," the 8th grade girl's mom explained.

According to the mom, who we aren't identifying or showing on camera, an Instagram video was brought to education leaders' attention at Forest Brook. What she saw broke her heart.

"I saw the video and it was my daughter and I saw her nude in the woods with no clothes on," the mother continued.

The girl told her mom at least five boys led her into the wooded area behind the school. Two of them allegedly had sexual intercourse with her, while another punched her, and another recorded it all on a cell phone.

We asked the mom if her daughter went willingly with her classmates. She said no.

"I think they really forced her to go. She didn't want to go," the girl's mom said.

The girl's father says he's disgusted and feels helpless as a parent.

"For an adolescent child to go through this isn't fair. Every child has the right to grow up in a safe community where they can go to school and learn," he explained.

Some parents are calling for more supervision at the school and believe whatever happened, shouldn't have been allowed in the first place.

"I want to know how they get off campus anyway. Where are the teachers?" another Forest Brook parent Shelia Davis asked.

We reached out to Houston Independent School District about the sexual assault claims and got the following statement:

"HISD Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving several Forest Brook Middle School students near the campus. At this time, no charges have been filed. The safety of our students is always our top priority. School administrators and HISD Police will increase frequency of their patrols on and around campus."

The girl's parents want more done sooner than later.

"Justice should be done. Like, these students shouldn't be at school right now, as we speak," the mom said.

The Instagram video of the alleged incident has since been taken down. As for the girl involved, her parents took her to Texas Children's Hospital to get checked out. She'll physically be OK, but going forward, she'll most likely transfer from Forest Brook.

Follow Erica Simon on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationhouston isdsexual assaultinstagramu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Attempted Lincoln Square home invader fatally shot by accomplice
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman to remain in jail
3 Illinois GOP lawmakers on train that hit truck, 1 on truck killed
Sears eliminating 220 corporate jobs
Former TV reporter, 38, dies 36 hours after flu diagnosis
Ex-Clipper Rasual Butler, wife killed in 'horrific' crash
Super Blue Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky
4 mini horses, donkey killed by pack of dogs in CA zoo
Show More
Chicago ranked as best city in the world by TimeOut magazine
State of the Union 2018: Trump calls for unity; warns about gangs, drugs, North Korea
Metra fare increases take effect Thursday
Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers State of the State address
More News
Top Video
Super Blue Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky
Fire rips through Westmont apartment building
Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's gets major makeover
Parents concerned about controversial St. Charles school plan
More Video