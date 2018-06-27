8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy

TREMONT, Bronx --Thousands are expected to attend the funeral of an innocent 15-year-old boy brutally murdered in the Bronx. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's death has touched many people.
Overnight, 23-year-old Elvin Garcia was the latest to be charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault.
With the #JusticeForJunior hashtag trending in remembrance of Guzman-Feliz, who was affectionately known as Junior, six other defendants appeared in court in Paterson and waived extradition.
They will head back to New York City to face charges for their alleged respective roles in the attack outside a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section, in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity that left the entire community outraged.
They were identified as:
--Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson
--Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx
--Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx
--Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx
--Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport
--Santiago Rodriguez, 24, of the Bronx
Kevin Alvarez has already been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault after he was arrested Sunday.
"This investigation is not over," said Chief Dermot Shea of the NYPD Detective Bureau. "The brutal nature of this crime, we will leave literally no stone unturned."
Authorities say the men are all members of a gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last week.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of the bodega and then slashed in the neck with a machete around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday. He attempted to run to St. Barnabas Hospital, located just a block away, but collapsed on the sidewalk.
WATCH: Bronx teen murder suspect jeered at police precinct:
After Alvarez's arrest, police said they raided a house in Paterson known as a hangout for the gang allegedly involved in the murder.
Authorities said one of the suspects jumped out the window and had to be chased down. An additional person was picked up in the Dominican Republic and is currently cooperating with the investigation, with no charges filed.
Alvarez appeared in court Monday, was remanded and is due back in court on Friday.
(Photo courtesy New York Daily News)
Meanwhile, mourners had lined up outside of Ortiz Funeral Home in the Bronx for a second wake to pay their respects to Junior on Tuesday.
A growing memorial of candles and photos outside the bodega has grown so large that officials closed off surrounding streets.
Junior's family is calling for a boycott of the bodega, as surveillance video of the attack shows that none of workers intervened during the attack. The bodega has since shuttered because of the simmering anger.
"They broke my heart," mom Leandra Feliz said. "They killed my son, and they killed me at the same time ... I feel death right now. That's the only thing that can bring me back to life, real life. I want my son with me."
The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.