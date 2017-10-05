9-year-old boy killed, teen injured in deck collapse

Shannon Sohn has the latest on the deck collapse in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey --
A deck collapsed on the second floor of a building in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, killing one boy and injuring another.

It happened after 5 p.m. on Brighton Avenue.

A railing could be seen laying on the sidewalk. There was also a lot of medical debris on the ground.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says that two boys, ages 9 and 13, fell from the balcony.

The 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old boy was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

It's not yet known what led to the balcony railing to give way. Officials say that there were adults home at the time of what appears to be a tragic accident.

