Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2456677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Today's top headlines from ABC7 Eyewitness News. (WLS)
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 02:25PM
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis in Joliet
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Republican leaders: Senate won't vote on Obamacare repeal
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
Videos released of crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer
Trump Puerto Rico tweets focus on problems as feds rush aid to island
Teen suffers burns doing drills at football practice
Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call
Show More
Man charged in Rogers Park murder of 17-year-old boy
Teens who crashed stolen car into pond arrested buying dry clothing
Maria washes up World War II era ordnance on beach
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
More News
Top Video
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis in Joliet
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago