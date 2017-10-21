Activist: Mother, son fatally shot in Calumet City were not targets

A mother and her son were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.Officers responded to gunfire in the 500 block of State Street at 2:48 p.m. and found 48-year-old Seretse Robinson-Perry of Chicago Heights and 19-year-old Leon Perry of Lansing shot, according to authorities.Robinson-Perry was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where she died at 3:31 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office. Her son was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 6:33 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Both of their deaths were ruled homicides.Community activist Andrew Holmes was offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.Holmes said investigators don't believe Robinson-Perry and her son were the intended targets of the shooting, and said he believes the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.Calumet City police were not immediately able to confirm Holmes' information Saturday evening.In a statement, police said the shooters fired from a dark-colored Infinity FX-type vehicle that drove away headed west on State Street after the shooting.The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 868-2500. Tips can also be submitted to Holmes' organization at (800) 883-5587.