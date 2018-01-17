Actress Jessica Falkholt, 29, dies weeks after crash that killed 3 family members

SYDNEY --
Australian actress Jessica Falkholt died in a Sydney hospital on Wednesday, three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives including three members of her family.

The 29-year-old, who played Hope Morrison in more than a dozen episodes of the long-running drama "Home and Away" in 2016, died six days after her life support was withdrawn, St. George Hospital said in a statement.

Falkholt was the last survivor of a Dec. 26 head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars and Vivian Falkholt and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall.

The actress's 21-year-old sister Annabelle died In the hospital three days later.

Jessica Falkholt stars in an Australian movie "Harmony" that is due for cinema release this year.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in a Sydney church a week ago for the funerals of the three Falkholt family members.

