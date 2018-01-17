Actress Jessica Falkholt, 29, dies weeks after crash that killed 3 family members

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt died in a Sydney hospital on Wednesday, three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives including three members of her family.The 29-year-old, who played Hope Morrison in more than a dozen episodes of the long-running drama "Home and Away" in 2016, died six days after her life support was withdrawn, St. George Hospital said in a statement.Falkholt was the last survivor of a Dec. 26 head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars and Vivian Falkholt and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall.The actress's 21-year-old sister Annabelle died In the hospital three days later.Jessica Falkholt stars in an Australian movie "Harmony" that is due for cinema release this year.Hundreds of mourners gathered in a Sydney church a week ago for the funerals of the three Falkholt family members.