After 22 years, man exonerated in Humboldt Park murder

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a request from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Tuesday, a judge vacated the conviction and dismissed all charges against a 44-year-old man convicted in a 1995 Chicago murder.

Ricardo Rodriguez has been incarcerated for 22 years. His conviction resulted in a revocation of Rodriguez's permanent resident status. At the time of the crime, he was a lawful permanent resident.

Rodriguez was not immediately released Tuesday and remains in custody in Dixon, Ill. due to questions about his legal status.

Rodriguez was sentenced to at least 60 years for a 1995 Humboldt Park murder. His conviction was based on the investigation of disgraced, retired Chicago Police Det. Reynaldo Guevara. Multiple convictions of men who spent decades in prison in Guevara-investigated cases have been vacated.

"For decades the community has known that Det. Guevara was involved in wrongful convictions, and we are grateful that the courts are taking notice and that Kim Foxx's office took action in this case," said Rodriguez's attorney Tara Thompson.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wrongful convictionwrongfully accusedHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Two exonerated men face deportation
2 exonerated men face deportation
Man exonerated in case linked to disgraced Chicago detective
Man freed, charges dropped at hearing for pending murder retrial
Man freed on wrongful conviction sues former CPD officer
Judge dismisses double murder case, frees inmate after 23 years in prison
Men fighting for freedom claim CPD detective coerced confessions
2 men released from prison after 1993 murder charges dropped
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
Toddler ejected in car crash; almost run over
Show More
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos