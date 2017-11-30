Albany Park fire injures 4, including child

Chicago firefighters helped a woman escape from the window of a burning building early Thursday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. But not everyone made it out so easily.Flames and smoke poured out of the three-story structure in the 3800-block of West Montrose Avenue in the city's Albany Park neighborhood. The extra-alarm fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. in the rear of the building.Several people had to be rescued through broken windows by firefighters on ladders. Four people were hurt, including a child. They were transported in fair-to-serious condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital.The blaze was extinguished by 2 a.m. Residents said their apartments were severely damaged and unlivable.The district fire chief said luckily, there were working smoke detectors in the building that alerted residents to the fire. Terrified neighbors said the commotion woke them up."I was woken up by glass breaking and people shouting. I see all these police and the fire department and everyone standing taking pictures. I look out my window and there are flames next door. It's terrifying. Look, I can still see them," one neighbor said.Fire officials said at least 12 people were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with housing. The Salvation Army also passed out food.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.