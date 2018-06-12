Alleged school 'Pooperintendent' appears in court in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday, the so-called "Pooperintendent" will be in court in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The so-called "Pooperintendent" appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday.

A lawyer for Thomas Tramaglini says the superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools will use his court appearances to correct what he called "falsehoods" about Tramaglini's behavior.

But Tuesday's appearance lasted just a few minutes.

His lawyer argued that he only got a clip of the video, not the whole thing. Court was adjourned until a later date so the attorney can review the video in its entirety.

The 42-year-old was arrested back in April, when police say he was found defecating on the track at Holmdel High School.

The track team had been finding human feces on their track on a near daily basis.

Tramaglini is on paid leave from his $147,504-a-year job.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Darien family found dead in home identified
Burbank man dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North
19-year-old Iowa man killed weeks after being deported to Mexico
Lesbian couple says Uber driver kicked them out after kiss
VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to free food
$10K lotto winner, 73, found fatally stabbed in New York
Ex-teacher, 26, accused of having sex with her students
11-year-old girl escapes kidnapper in Gage Park
Show More
Rose McGowan, friend of Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend, writes letter about chef's death
Man picking wife up from work confronts Walmart suspects
Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet, claims some credit for peace efforts
4 children held hostage, gunman found dead after Florida standoff
Olympic skier's 19-month-old daughter dies in drowning accident
More News