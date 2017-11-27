Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, North Carolina.The Onslow County Sheriff is searching for Mariah Kay Woods.She is described as a white female standing about 2' 9" tall and weighing around 30 pounds.Mariah has brown hair and blue eyes. Marines based at nearby Camp Lejeune are assisting in the search.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911.