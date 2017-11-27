Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted in Jacksonville, North Carolina

Mariah Kay Woods (image courtesy WITN-TV)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. --
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The Onslow County Sheriff is searching for Mariah Kay Woods.

She is described as a white female standing about 2' 9" tall and weighing around 30 pounds.

Mariah has brown hair and blue eyes. Marines based at nearby Camp Lejeune are assisting in the search.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Illinois holiday unclaimed property auction begins
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
City of Chicago sues Uber over 2016 data breach
What to know about Meghan Markle
Show More
Man charged in Evergreen Park cemetery shooting
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
1st woman with Down syndrome competes in Miss U.S.A. state pageant
Celebs join cause to free sex-trafficking victim in jail for 2004 killing
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos