An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a missing girl who was abducted from San Francisco.Two-year-old Jalanie Fortson, who is described as a black female, was last seen wearing a hot pink zip up sweater, matching sweatpants and black and grey shoes. Her hair was described as being in two long braids.Police are looking for a silver 2008 Ford Fusion with license plate number "7RLR145."The suspects named in the case are Javonn Fortson, Lipine Faafui, and an unknown third female suspect.The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information regarding the abduction should call 911.