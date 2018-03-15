Amber Alert issued for 2 Markham children believed to be with their father, after mother shot to death

Lynn Washington, 40.

An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children from Markham who are believed to be with their father. That man is also a person of interest in the killing of the children's mother early Wednesday morning.Markham police tell us a woman was shot to death at a BP gas station at 167th & Pulaski at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday. Her 2 children -- 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby -- were in the care of a family friend at the time of her death.Police now say they believe the children's father, Lynn Washington, picked them up. An order of protection prohibits him from having contact with the children. Police say he is also a person of interest in the killing of their mother.Police said the children were taken around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe Washington is armed, and the children are in danger. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.Lynn Washington is described as a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 180 lbs. with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.