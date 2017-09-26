  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump, president of Spain take questions at joint press conference... around 12:45 p.m.

Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call

Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call.

FELTONVILLE --
Philadelphia Police said a purse snatching led to a medic unit's tire getting slashed early Monday in the Feltonville section of the city.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 4900 block of C Street. Police said a man saw the two suspects running down the street with the stolen purse and gave chase.
Watch Action Cam video from the scene where an ambulance had its tires slashed.



Authorities said when the man caught up to the alleged suspects, they brandished large knives. Realizing he was in danger, the man said he jumped into the back of a nearby medic unit.

According to police, while the man was jumping into the ambulance, he was stabbed in the leg and had a gold chain ripped from his neck. The suspects then allegedly slashed the back rear tire of the medic unit before taking off.

Police said they stopped both males and recovered a knife. Both men are now in police custody.

Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call.

