Annapolis newspaper says it received threats after fatal shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The Annapolis, Maryland newspaper where a gunman killed five people Thursday has since recieved death threats. (WLS)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
The Maryland newspaper where five people were killed by a gunman last week said it received death threats and emails celebrating the shootings following the attack.

The Capital Gazette said in a Sunday editorial that it would not forget being called "an enemy of the people." President Donald Trump has used identical language to describe the news media.

The Capital Gazette said people also called for the paper to fire a reporter who cursed on national television after seeing her friends shot.

The paper also thanked the community for its support following the shooting and said more than 800 people subscribed to its digital edition.

Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder after police say he opened fire Thursday at the Gazette offices in Annapolis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
annapolis shootingshooting rampagemass shootingnewspaperu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago area; Tornado Watch issued in SE Wisconsin
Man killed in Elk Grove Village crash ID'd
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Chicago hotels must now provide employees with panic buttons
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
Murders, shootings down in first 6 months of 2018, Chicago police say
St. Ann Catholic Church parishioners join St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pilsen
Suspects used Divvy bikes during pair of armed robberies on Near West Side
Show More
Republican Senator Collins would oppose court pick with Roe v Wade 'hostility'
6 children among 9 stabbed at apartment complex by resident who was asked to leave
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving
Chicago's minimum wage increases to $12 an hour
More News