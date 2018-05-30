  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Tennessee deputy's killing

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Joshua Wiggins, 31, is wanted for shooting a Tennessee police deputy. (WLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
A Tennessee sheriff's deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Wednesday and police were offering a $7,500 reward to help them find the suspect, a man charged the day before with hitting a woman and stealing her car.

Authorities identified the suspect as Steven Joshua Wiggins, 31, a white male with balding brown hair who they believe is armed and dangerous. State, federal and local authorities have launched a manhunt for him in the area near where the Dickson County deputy was shot and killed.

The deputy responded to a call about a suspicious car Wednesday, then couldn't be contacted for some time, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said at a news conference. The deputy's car was tracked by GPS to a location 2 or 3 miles (3 to 5 kilometers) away, and the deputy was found dead inside of it.



"If he is listening or anyone listening that knows him that could talk some sense into him, that he would turn himself in, that's what he needs to do," Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said of Wiggins at the news conference. "Because we're not going to rest. We're not going to leave anything unturned until he's brought in for justice."

The deputy's name has not been released, but the sheriff said he was one of the department's best, a supervisor who had worked his way up to sergeant on patrol. Bledsoe became emotional while talking about the tragedy.

"Our heart's shattered with this," he said.

Wiggins was identified as the suspect from video footage, Niland said.

Wiggins was already wanted on charges that he assaulted a woman and stole her car when he was pulled over Wednesday, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department.

The report says a woman told police early Tuesday that Wiggins had slapped her in the face and pulled out some of her hair, then put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called police. She said he then grabbed her keys and took her car without her permission.

At the time of the report, the woman, 38, told police Wiggins was "doing meth all night and smoking marijuana." She told police she planned to press charges, the report said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killeddeputy-involved shootingdeadly shootingshootingu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago videographer fatally shot while driving in Printer's Row
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M
Investigation continues into death of CFD diver during Chicago River rescue attempt
U of C's new trauma center sees more than 250 patients in first month
Yorkie stolen from Lemont front lawn in broad daylight
Grand jury indicts Harvey Weinstein on rape charges
Special needs student surprised with Taylor Swift tickets
Show More
Illinois lawmakers move closer to budget deal
East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead day after Indy 500
Convicted ISIS recruit headed back to custody
Body cam video shows confrontation between law enforcement, North Carolina man
'Murdered' Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turns up alive
More News