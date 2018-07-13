Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men were tied up, robbed and locked in a South Side garage on Friday.

Police said the two men were doing yard work Friday morning in the 10200 block of South Lowe Avenue when they were approached by two unknown men who took out handguns and ordered the victims into a garage. Once inside, authorities said the attackers tied the victims by their hands and took their belongings. The armed robbers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police were investigating a call of shots fired in the area when they heard people screaming for help and discovered the two victims inside the locked garage. The victims said they were locked in the hot garage for at least 90 minutes.

The victims were treated by the Chicago Fire Department.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
