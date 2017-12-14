  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Armed teen tries to rob off-duty CPD officer in Beverly, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 16-year-old boy is accused of trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 1. Police said the teen walked up to the 53-year-old man in the 10100-block of South Bell Avenue in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood and demanded his money.

The suspect had a gun and the officer was off duty at the time. The officer discharged his weapon during the robbery attempt and the teen ran away, police said. No one was hurt.

The teen was later found and arrested on Dec. 13 around 12:10 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Carpenter Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side.

He was charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, both felonies.
