Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee linked to Antioch incident

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
Lake County Major Crime Task Force has determined that the woman who was shot to death by police along US-41 in Gurnee Wednesday was involved in an earlier incident in Antioch.

Police say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from officers and struck an Antioch police car.

Lake County Police say the woman was shot after brandishing a long gun was also suspected of being a passenger in the vehicle that hit the police car. The man who was found unconscious in the Gurnee car was suspected of driving the vehicle that hit the police car.

The woman died Wednesday after she was wounded in a police-involved shooting along US-41 in Gurnee, officials said.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with a bullet hole in the door. Upon arrival, officers found the woman driving a car with an unconscious male occupant.

When paramedics arrived to assist the man, the woman fled authorities in the vehicle and crashed into a fire truck and drove into a tree-lined area, a Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson said.

After the crash, the woman fled on foot. Authorities eventually found her standing in the southbound lanes of US-41 near Grand Avenue, brandishing a long-barreled firearm, according to authorities.

Video from a witness showed the woman standing on the highway, holding the gun while surrounded by officers. Her behavior appeared to be erratic and she appeared to take pills at one point. Before she was shot, she pointed the weapon at police.

"Scary. Scary. I am scared. I'm still shaking. I almost faint," said Dragica Pesic, Gurnee resident.

Police have not said where on the body the woman was shot.

The woman and man were transported to a local hospital, where the woman died. The man was treated and released.

"We have evidence technicians working," said Sgt. Christopher Coveilli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force. "They're going to look at any potential video that may exist, if there's squad car video, body worn camera video."

Police shut down US-41 between Delaney Road and Washington Street for several hours for the investigation. Potential evidence, including at least six guns and a pill bottle, were lined up along the road.

Officials said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

Authorities are still investigating and no charges have been filed yet.
