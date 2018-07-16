Arrest made in 1988 slaying of 8-year-old Indiana girl April Tinsley

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect is in custody in the 30-year-old murder of an 8-year old girl in Indiana. (WLS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --
Police have arrested a man in the 1988 slaying of an 8-year-old Indiana girl.

Authorities say John Miller of Grabill agreed to speak with police Sunday in Fort Wayne and made incriminating statements about abducting, assaulting and killing April Tinsley. An affidavit released by the Allen County prosecutor says investigators have DNA evidence linking Miller to the girl.

A recent search of Miller's trash helped police make a DNA match. Charges could be formally filed this week. It wasn't immediately known if Miller has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.

April's body was found in a ditch, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from her Fort Wayne neighborhood, three days after she disappeared in April 1988.

April's family left Fort Wayne in 1991 but returned five years ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold casemurderchild killedIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Activists speaking out after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
President Trump, Putin sit down for closely watched summit
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Boy, 6, seriously injured in Fox River boating accident
Man killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Show More
Woman fatally struck by CTA train on West Side, police say
Father of 43 children found beaten in West Side home
CVS apologizes after Chicago manager calls police on black woman over coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
More News