An arrest has been made in connection with the tainted synthetic marijuana that has sickened and killed many in Illinois.Lonnie Smith of Pekin was arrested Friday and charged with drug-induced homicide, linked to synthetic marijuana.The drug has been blamed for poisoning 126 people and killing three others in Illinois. In some cases, the drug was found to contain rat poison.Prosecutors hope the arrest will put a dent in the supply of the drug in Illinois.