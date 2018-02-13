CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Unit is going to investigate a fire at a house of worship on the South Side.
Fire tore through the Hebrew Ysraelite Cultural Center Monday night in the 7100-block of South Chicago Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters remained on the scene Tuesday morning to watch for hot spots. The Chicago police Bomb and Arson unit is expected to arrive Tuesday morning to determine a cause of the fire.
The flames were massive, swallowing the building, after the fire went into the roof, the fire was upgraded and more equipment was called in. There are apartments on top of the cultural center. A disabled woman had to be rescued from the second floor.
No one was injured. The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.