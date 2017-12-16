Assistant scoutmaster accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with young boy

EMBED </>More Videos

An assistant Scoutmaster is accused of exchanging explcit messages with a boy.

Eyewitness News
HAZLET, New Jersey --
A volunteer assistant scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts is accused of exchanging multiple sexually explicit text messages with a young boy.

25-year-old Joseph Palermo of Hazlet, New Jersey is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He appeared in a Monmouth County courtroom Friday and was released afterward.

If found guilty Palermo faces three to five years in prison.

The conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the victim and a requirement to report to pretrial services in person once every other week and by phone every other week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sextingboy scoutschild endangermentNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Some CTA workers get free parking in paid Blue Line lot
13-year-old boy among 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday
Word ban at CDC includes 'vulnerable,' 'fetus,' 'transgender'
Car hits pedestrian, crashes into West Side Burger King
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
Police investigate report of shots fired outside Niles North HS after basketball game
Show More
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Dyer, Ind.
Woman found dead, 2 injured after Algonquin house fire
Girl, 15, reported missing from Bronzeville
Cook County's top civil attorney Chaka Patterson resigns
More News
Top Video
Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday
Giving back for Operation Cover Chicago
Celebrating cultures with Christmas trees
Weekend Watch: Is Ill. ready to attack bureaucratic bloat and save money?
More Video