At least 1,300 extra CPD officers to work Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --Police plan to have hundreds more officers on the streets as part of a strategy to keep Chicago safe over the busy holiday weekend.
Officers are prepared to protect the hundreds of thousands of people who will celebrate Memorial Day in the city.
"I think that's a very good idea with the type of violence and terrorism that may be prevalent today," said Chicago visitor Ashley Jennings.
Police want to stop violence like the all-out brawl at North Avenue Beach two years ago that involved mostly teenagers.
ABC7 has learned a multi-agency security plan is in the works. Chicago police will be working with the FBI, the ATF, the DEA and Illinois State Police for the holiday weekend that's the unofficial start of summer.
At least 1,300 extra officers will be working and their focus will be the lakefront, public parks and neighborhoods.
"I conduct tours downtown here in Chicago and these holidays they do need as much security and protection as they can," said Chicagoan David Brown.
Last week, the I-Team revealed a plan law enforcement already has in place to protect big summer events from a mass shooting like the one in Las Vegas.
"But I would say to anybody we have professionals who are engaged in this... Our kids live here, our kids go to these concerts," said CPD Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan.
A news conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.