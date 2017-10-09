  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.
NORTH BAY FIRES

At least 1,500 structures destroyed in California fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple brush fires have triggered several evacuations in the North Bay including Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in multiple brush fires that have burned more than 50,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties in California, according to fire officials.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires

The Tubbs Fire in Napa County, Calif. has burned 35,000 acres. The Atlas Fire has scorched 8,000 to 12,000 acres in Napa County. The Patrick Fire, also in Napa County, has scorched 2,000 acres. All of the fires have no containment.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.

One of the fires has triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa, Calif., is also under evacuation orders.

The fires have also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Fires in Mendocino County have triggered highway and road closures.

The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway. Area residents and businesses were told to evacuate immediately. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

RELATED: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.

PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas


The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.


The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.


Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firebrush firefirefightersevacuationNorth Bay Firesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
NORTH BAY FIRES
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Minnesota man lived with bodies of mom, brother for year
McDonald's to bring 'a lot more' Szechuan Sauce to restaurants this winter
Man suing Cubs, MLB after losing vision in left eye from foul ball at Wrigley
5 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Caught on camera: Couple's fight at restaurant goes viral
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Show More
Friends mourn 2 young couples killed in quadruple-fatal crash
Three-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove
Mom of 6 killed in crash after visiting preemie twins in hospital
Police: Mayor's son punches her, knocking her to ground
More News
Top Video
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Carson Tate's household organization strategies
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
More Video