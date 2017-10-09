At least 1,500 structures destroyed in California fires

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires
The Tubbs Fire in Napa County, Calif. has burned 35,000 acres. The Atlas Fire has scorched 8,000 to 12,000 acres in Napa County. The Patrick Fire, also in Napa County, has scorched 2,000 acres. All of the fires have no containment.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.
One of the fires has triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa, Calif., is also under evacuation orders.
The fires have also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
Fires in Mendocino County have triggered highway and road closures.
The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway. Area residents and businesses were told to evacuate immediately. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.
RELATED: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.
PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas
Calls are overwhelming our 911 center due to Napa Co. 🔥 & winds are pushing smoke into Marin. Please call 911 only if you see 🔥 near your 🏘— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 9, 2017
The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.
Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.
Building was evacuated in #SF because we can smell the #napafire from here and someone pulled the alarm. Stay safe, everyone.— nicolecifani (@cifanic) October 9, 2017
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Mandatory evacuations for Partrick Rd in Napa County. Crosswalk Community Church is open for evacuees. 2950 1st St.— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017
Wildfire on #Napa's #AtlasPeak. David Gibson of axr winery took this video -says it's moving fast. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Qio4ipgrsi— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 9, 2017
Just evacuated Silverado Resort near Atlas Peak. Fires a few hundred ft from our door. #abc7now #napa @DrewTumaABC7 pic.twitter.com/fa5IWBx0s1— Marissa Schneider (@StyleMeMarissa) October 9, 2017
So scary! My friend from #Napa sent me these pictures of a fire raging on #AtlasPeak. That white building is Chimney Rock winery. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ZA3zCKKzXl— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 9, 2017