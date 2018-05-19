  • BREAKING NEWS ROYAL WEDDING 2018: Live stream of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day
EXPLOSION

At least 20 injured after reported flash fire at plant near Houston

PASADENA, Texas --
Pasadena Fire Department says at least 22 people were injured following a flash fire at a plant near Houston.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Kuraray America, Inc. plant located at 11500 Bay Area Blvd.

Authorities say 20 people were injured ranging from knee injuries to burns, and two other people were transported by life flight to the hospital in stable condition.

According to authorities on the scene, 20 people were taken to hospitals by ground with non-life threatening injuries, and two were taken by helicopter with slightly more serious injuries.

A Pasadena fire official told Eyewitness News that the flash fire was caused by a broken valve.

Plant officials are working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
