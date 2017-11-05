This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

At least 20 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Police told ABC affiliate KSAT-TV that the alleged shooter is dead.KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.On Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying, "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response."Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.