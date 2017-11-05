At least 20 killed in Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting, sources tell ABC News

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a heavy police presence outside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. (KTRK)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WLS) --
At least 20 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Police told ABC affiliate KSAT-TV that the alleged shooter is dead.


KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.

On Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying, "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response."



Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingchurchTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
3 dead, 19 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman, 63, carjacked on South Side
Woman killed, man wounded shooting at party in West Pullman apartment
Boy, 13, missing from Skokie
Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival
Man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor's house
Show More
Illinois lawmakers appoint Julie Porter as inspector general
Tinley Park sisters create business for children with special needs
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video to help students
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Honoring veterans, helping veterans transition to civilian workforce
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
Hydration therapy for flu season
More Video