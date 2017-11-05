SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WLS) --At least 26 people have been killed and 20 wounded in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday.
Authorities said a gunman wearing black tactical gear walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs at around 11: 20 a.m. and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. The victims ages range between 5 years old and 70 years old, authorities said. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been "taken down."
Police said after he opened fire inside the church, the gunman, identified as Devin Kelley, exited the church and dropped his assault-type rifle on the ground. A local citizen grabbed that rifle and fired at Kelley, authorities said. Police found Kelley dead in his car, and are not sure if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the citizen.
Kelley is described as a white male in his mid 20s from outside San Antonio. Authorities are looking at his social media for any clues, and said he had recently posted an AR-15 style-looking gun on his Facebook page.
This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl— Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017
Federal law enforcement swarmed the small community 30 miles southeast of San Antonio after the attack to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.
Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor and his wife. Sherri Pomeroy said in a text message to the AP that she and her husband were out of town when the attack occurred, but they lost their daughter "and many friends." She said she and her husband, Frank Pomeroy, were trying to get home. The text was in response to an interview request sent to a phone number linked in online records to her husband, pastor Frank Pomeroy.
The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the station said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement:
"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."
Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017
President Donald Trump said he is monitoring the situation from Japan in a tweet on Sunday.
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn released statements via Twitter, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the deadly shooting.
Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017
Truly heartbreaking news in #Sutherland Springs. Please say a prayer for First Baptist congregation, first responders & the community there— JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 5, 2017
Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.
The Associated Press contributed to this report