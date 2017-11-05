At least 26 killed in Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting, governor says

The gunman in a deadly Texas church shooting on Nov. 5, 2017 is dead, authorities said. (WLS)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WLS) --
At least 26 people have been killed and 20 wounded in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday.

Authorities said a gunman wearing black tactical gear walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs at around 11: 20 a.m. and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. The victims ages range between 5 years old and 70 years old, authorities said. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been "taken down."

Police said after he opened fire inside the church, the gunman, identified as Devin Kelley, exited the church and dropped his assault-type rifle on the ground. A local citizen grabbed that rifle and fired at Kelley, authorities said. Police found Kelley dead in his car, and are not sure if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the citizen.
Kelley is described as a white male in his mid 20s from outside San Antonio. Authorities are looking at his social media for any clues, and said he had recently posted an AR-15 style-looking gun on his Facebook page.



Federal law enforcement swarmed the small community 30 miles southeast of San Antonio after the attack to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.

At least 20 dead after man opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.



Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor and his wife. Sherri Pomeroy said in a text message to the AP that she and her husband were out of town when the attack occurred, but they lost their daughter "and many friends." She said she and her husband, Frank Pomeroy, were trying to get home. The text was in response to an interview request sent to a phone number linked in online records to her husband, pastor Frank Pomeroy.
The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the station said.

WORST MASS SHOOTINGS IN RECENT U.S. HISTORY

The deadliest mass shootings in modern America history.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement:

"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."



President Donald Trump said he is monitoring the situation from Japan in a tweet on Sunday.


Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn released statements via Twitter, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the deadly shooting.


Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
