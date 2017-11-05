At least 27 killed in Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WLS) --
At least 27 people have been killed and 27 wounded in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

Authorities said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been "taken down," but it's not known how the shooter died.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy confirmed to ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was killed in the shooting. Pomeroy, who is the pastor at First Baptist Church, was not at the services Sunday morning.


KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement:
"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."



President Donald Trump said he is monitoring the situation from Japan in a tweet on Sunday.


Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn released statements via Twitter, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the deadly shooting.


Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
