SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WLS) --At least 27 people have been killed and 27 wounded in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
Authorities said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been "taken down," but it's not known how the shooter died.
Pastor Frank Pomeroy confirmed to ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was killed in the shooting. Pomeroy, who is the pastor at First Baptist Church, was not at the services Sunday morning.
This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl— Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017
KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement:
"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."
Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017
President Donald Trump said he is monitoring the situation from Japan in a tweet on Sunday.
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn released statements via Twitter, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the deadly shooting.
Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017
Truly heartbreaking news in #Sutherland Springs. Please say a prayer for First Baptist congregation, first responders & the community there— JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 5, 2017
Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.
The Associated Press contributed to this report