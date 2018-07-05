At least three people were struck by lightning in Illinois on the Fourth of July.A 4-year-old girl was struck by lightning in Sheridan, Ill., which is located in LaSalle County, about 65 miles southwest of Chicago. An 18-year-old man was also injured in the incident Wednesday evening.Sheridan Fire Chief Kurt Tirevold said they were both standing next to a tree when lightning struck. Both victims were critically injured. Tirevold said the girl likely received a direct hit, when the teen received ground shock.A physician and two off-duty firefighter-paramedics, one from Plainfield and one from Geneva, tended to the child. They were performing CPR on her when emergency crews from the Sheridan Fire Protection District arrived. Tirevold said they likely saved the girl's life.She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa and later transferred to Peoria Hospital, Tirevold said. The teen was transported to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich and later transferred to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.Tirevold said the victims are not related.The lightning struck as people gathered for a fireworks show at Robertson Field near East Church Street. Tirevold said it was fortunate that more people weren't injured by secondary shock.Many people said they felt the impact of the strike from many yards away. Tree bark was scattered across a large area at the base of the tree."I think it did come down in spots, don't you?" said Melissa Herring, a witness. "I felt like it hit and struck something, but it traveled through the ground. That's all I know.""I seen it come down. I don't think it even struck the tree. I think it struck the ground. I just seen one man laying there and I seen a woman screaming. That's when the ambulance were coming. It actually took a while for them to come, I was... So I didn't know if he was already gone. I'm hoping he survives," said Briana Hoops, another witness.Tirevold said he was not aware of any plans to cancel or postpone the fireworks display because of severe weather. ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to the village for comment.A few hours later in Chicago's Loop, a woman was also struck by lightning. The woman, who emergency crews said appeared to be in her 40s, was hit by lightning near South Lake Shore Drive and East Monroe Street.Chicago fire officials said around 10:30 p.m., paramedics transported her in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition stabilized.