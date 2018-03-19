At least 9 robberies reported in Albany Park Monday morning

Chicago police are investigating a spree of at least 9 robberies on the Northwest Side Sunday night and Monday morning, police said.Police said two to four male suspects driving a black 2005 Nissan sedan with license plate number Q817490 have been approaching people and robbing them in the 17th Police District in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said the suspects are in their teens or are young adults.Superintendent Eddie Johnson said they have linked the suspects with nine robberies and that the suspects were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. Superintendent Johnson said that police have surveillance video of some of the incidents.Police said the first robbery involved a pizza delivery driver at 11:45 p.m. Sunday night and the last involved a limousine driver in the 3400-block of West Montrose Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.Omar Pompa starts selling tamales early in the morning on Montrose and St. Louis avenues and at about 5:30 a.m., he became one of the victims in the armed robbery spree."And he said 'Gimme all the money, I got a gun. Gimme all the money or I'm gonna kill you' and so I said, 'Oh, take it,'" Pompa said.His friend, Jose Campos was robbed too, with a knife to his stomach. Campos said they put their hands in his pocket and took his money.The robbers were on a crime spree between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Albany Park neighborhood, robbing people on the street or in their cars. Officers ran from call to call, hunting for at least four robbers in a black stolen Nissan."One was like maybe 17/19 years old the other two maybe like 16," Pompa said.Shortly after Omar Pompa and Jose Campos were robbed, just feet away in an alley parking lot, a limousine driver was also targeted. He struggled with one of them, and they were unable to get away with his Mercedes.Meanwhile police at the 17th District have a gun used in one of the robberies. It was taken away by a victim who turned it into officers.