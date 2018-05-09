ATF agent shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) --The ATF agent who was shot in the face in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood last week has been released from Stroger Hospital.
Ernesto "Ernie" Godinez, co-leader of the Almighty Saints, was charged in the shooting Tuesday.
Godinez was charged with forcible assault of a special agent of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms while on duty while using a dangerous weapon. He faces 20 years in prison.
Godinez was ordered held in custody. His detention hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 17.
The federal agent was shot Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 44th Street and Hermitage.
The agent was working with a new federal gun strike force with local and state authorities. The strike force teams have been targeting gangs trafficking illegal guns in the neighborhood.
Despite a $61,000 reward being offered, the Chicago ATF said no tips were turned over to them. Instead they relied on surveillance footage in the area to identify Godinez.