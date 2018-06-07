ATF responding to agent shot in Gary

EMBED </>More Videos

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an operation in Gary on Thursday, the agency said.

An official told ABC7 Eyewitness News the agent is in critical but stable condition. He was shot in the chest and the arm.


The agency tweeted that it is responding to the shooting. Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a crash in the area that may be related to the incident.
Chopper 7HD then moved over the area of 8th Avenue and Kentucky Street which appears to be closed to traffic. There's a heavy police presence in the area.

This may be the area where the initial raid took place.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Gary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Calif. mom, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing
Tacos & free parking? Fake taco festival too good to be true
Man accidentally shot by dancing FBI agent speaks out
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
Wrong-way driver snarls Lake Shore Drive traffic; person in custody
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
Show More
Body pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon identified, authorities seeking family
Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Robbers target CTA riders, drivers in downtown Chicago
More News