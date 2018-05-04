ATM robbed outside Calumet City Chase Bank branch

(FBI)

CALUMET CITY, Ill. --
Two people robbed an ATM outside of a bank Thursday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

About 3:47 p.m., two male suspects robbed the ATM outside the Chase Bank branch at 1783 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City, according to FBI Chicago spokeswoman Special Agent Janine Wheeler.

One of the suspects stood between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, weighed 150 to 160 pounds and had a light complexion, the FBI said. The other was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, weighed 150 to 175 pounds with a thin build and had a dark complexion.

They both wore all black clothing and used handguns during the robbery, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
atmrobberybank robberyCalumet City
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say
Guns found in suburban storage unit allegedly linked to Mexico cartel
Teen struck by bullet on CTA bus home from hospital
Movement to mute R. Kelly gain steam among more sex abuse allegations
Serial killer Darren Vann pleads guilty to 7 Gary murders
Show More
15 kindergartners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
Naperville student earns perfect ACT and SAT scores on first try
Aurora hit-and-run driver stops to pick up license plate after hitting cyclist
Lakefront Trail changes underway; designated bike, pedestrian lanes open
More News