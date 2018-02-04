Attempted sexual assault, robbery reported in Wrigleyville

Chicago police issued an alert in the Wrigleyville area on the North Side after an attempted sexual assault early Saturday morning.

The woman was walking eastbound on Cornelia from Sheffield when a man grabbed her from behind and pushed her into an alley at about 1 a.m.

The man demanded money and tried to remove the woman's clothes, but police say he ran away when nearby residents showed up.

"The police station, Wrigley Field is right there. It's just like an area you just, where you just don't expect something like to happen," Robert Lock said.

"It makes me scared for other women in my area, and it reminds me to be more on alert," Emily Gavin said.

The suspect is described as being between 23-29 years old, between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall with a possible thin mustache and wearing a red jacket with a white stripe (possibly a white star) and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8200.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultrobberyLakeviewWrigleyvilleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver
Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl
Cook County sheriff warns of phone scam
CPD carjacking task force to meet Monday
Amtrak crash in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, over 100 injured
Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Show More
Jewelry stolen from Beverly Hills hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee
Police: Man lectured girls about Nazis in Riverside candy store
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos