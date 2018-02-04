Attempted sexual assault, robbery reported in Wrigleyville

Chicago police issued an alert in the Wrigleyville area on the North Side after an attempted sexual assault early Saturday morning.The woman was walking eastbound on Cornelia from Sheffield when a man grabbed her from behind and pushed her into an alley at about 1 a.m.The man demanded money and tried to remove the woman's clothes, but police say he ran away when nearby residents showed up."The police station, Wrigley Field is right there. It's just like an area you just, where you just don't expect something like to happen," Robert Lock said."It makes me scared for other women in my area, and it reminds me to be more on alert," Emily Gavin said.The suspect is described as being between 23-29 years old, between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall with a possible thin mustache and wearing a red jacket with a white stripe (possibly a white star) and baggy jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8200.