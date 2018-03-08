The Jason Van Dyke case returned to court Thursday morning. The Chicago police officer is charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.Van Dyke's legal team argued that media coverage of this case has made the jury pool in Cook County biased. They say their client won't be able to get a fair trial.In court, Judge Vincent Gaughan set March 28 as the deadline for Van Dyke's defense team to bring in an expert who has conducted polls and collected data about why the trial should be moved. The expert will be analyzing media coverage as part of that data.Meanwhile, protestors gathered outside the courthouse to express their frustration over how long this legal process has taken.William Calloway, the community activist responsible for the release of the Laquan McDonald dash cam video, said he was outraged that nearly two-and-a-half years after criminal charges were filed against Officer Jason Van Dyke, the trial still hasn't been scheduled."We say no to a change of venue. We say no for anymore waiting. We're tired. No, no, no. We demand a trial date to be set right now," he said.Judge Gaughan responded to the criticism in court by explaining that the case involves hundreds of thousands of documents that need to be carefully considered."This is not going to be run by the public saying we have to do this, or representatives or minor representatives of the public saying it has to go to trial. We'll go to trial when it's fair," Judge Gaughan said.Van Dyke was charged with murder after shooting and killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014. According to prosecutors and dashcam video, Van Dyke got out of his squad car with his gun drawn on McDonald, a burglary suspect, and fired 16 rounds at him. Prosecutors argue it was unprovoked.Van Dyke is currently out on bond. The next hearing is scheduled for March 28.