Aurora treatment center employee charged with sexually assaulting minor patient

Darius Jones, 38.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
An employee at a psychiatric residential treatment center in west suburban Aurora allegedly had sexual contact with a minor patient, authorities said Thursday.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office charged Chicago resident Darius Jones, 38, with three counts of criminal sexual assault. Jones allegedly committed a sex act three separate times with a patient under 18 years old at the residential treatment center. Authorities said the acts occurred between September 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018.

Jones was in custody at the Kane County jail on $150,000 bail, the state's attorney's office.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 630-208-5160.
