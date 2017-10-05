Authorities continue search for armed suspect Lowell Ambler, a former LaSalle County sheriff's deputy

Authorities search for suspect Lowell "Max" Ambler in Earlville, LaSalle County.

EARLVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A manhunt is underway in Earlville, Ill. for a suspect who's been on the run since Sunday.

Lowell "Max" Ambler, 46, a former sheriff's deputy, was last spotted in rural Earlville in LaSalle County, where he was possibly sighted running from a hunting blind. He is considered armed and dangerous with a .45 caliber, semi-automatic handgun.

Thursday morning, a large police presence was seen outside a home in the Earlville area.

Lowell Maxwell "Max" Ambler, 46, of Mendota, Ill.



Early Wednesday, he is believed to have stolen a burgundy 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe in Plainfield. A burgundy SUV was found abandoned in Earlville - about 40 miles west of Plainfield

Ambler, of Mendota in LaSalle County, is wanted for violating bail bond and an order of protection in Lee and LaSalle counties.

"We have charges in Lee County for home invasion and aggravated kidnapping," Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said. "On those bond conditions, he was not supposed to have any contact with family members that were affiliated with this alleged crime. And he did."

Last month, Ambler was arrested for allegedly holding a Lee County teenager against her will by duct-taping her hands and head. He was released on bond days later but police said he drove to Plainfield, where that victim and her family was staying.

Ambler allegedly drove to Plainfield in a stolen semi-tractor trailer, which he stole in Mendota and abandoned near the victim's home.
